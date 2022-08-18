Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars

Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 700 days, and has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he defeated long-time rival Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Reigns most recently defended the title against Lesnar at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match that saw Reigns walk away with the victory. On September 3, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in what will be the first stadium show in the UK for WWE in over 30 years.

Although Reigns can appear on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" due to him holding both world championships, the "Tribal Chief's" primary brand is the show Gunther is on, "SmackDown." Prior to his arrival on "SmackDown," Gunther spent a few months in "NXT" and, prior to that, reigned as the "NXT" UK Champion for an impressive 870 days under the name WALTER. Reigns and Gunther have never crossed paths in the ring, as while both participated in a three-team elimination match at Survivor Series 2019, the two men never interacted.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling With Freddie and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.