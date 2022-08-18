Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star

Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."

Jade is a top heel in the "NXT" women's division while as "NXT" Champion, Breakker is the brand's top babyface. The two were main players on this Tuesday's "NXT Heatwave." Jade came out victorious against Roxanne Perez in a grudge match after Perez took too much time contemplating using Jade's kendo stick. Breakker successfully defended his championship against JD McDonagh in singles action. Both matches played a part in "NXT" receiving its highest ratings since last year. Breakker appears to be lining up for a match against "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide on September 4 as Bate confronted Breakker after his "Heatwave" win.