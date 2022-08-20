Chris Jericho Confirms Original Plans For His Feud With Eddie Kingston

AEW has a unique setup in place when it comes progressing storylines, as the CEO of the company, Tony Khan, revealed in the past that he is the lead booker for all of their shows. But with veterans like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho on the roster, it appears that Khan is open to tweaking storylines when seasoned talent makes a suggestion. "You let the story lead you; you don't try and lead the story," Chris Jericho said on the "Swerve City Podcast." "Meaning you go in a direction of not necessarily what the audience is doing but what you feel that the audience is feeling, and you kind of have instinct after doing this for so many years."

A recent example where Jericho and Khan shifted into a new plan was during the feud between "Le Champion" and Eddie Kingston. "When we first started doing our angle, the idea was we would end up as a team, Eddie and I, but as we were going along, [I] had some medical issues, and Eddie had a broken orbital bone. Then he had mentioned something to Santana and Ortiz and said, 'Jericho's the one that's been holding you back from the titles.' Well, I couldn't work with Eddie because he was hurt, well, maybe I could do something with Santana and Ortiz because they're kind of locked in with Eddie, and there's a thing there."

With the rivalry against Kingston behind him, Jericho moved on to an unsuccessful challenge for the Interim AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at the Quake By The Lake Edition of "AEW Dynamite." It appears the rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society will continue, as JAS member Daniel Garcia has been showing signs of jumping ship to the BCC.