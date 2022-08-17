Dissension In The Jericho Appreciation Society Emerges On AEW Dynamite

Could cracks be forming in the Jericho Appreciation Society?

J.A.S. member Daniel Garcia faced off against Bryan Danielson during Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match. Garcia scored the first fall after locking on the Dragon Sleeper, causing Danielson to pass out. Danielson managed to win the second fall after Garcia looked for the Dragon Sleeper again, but Danielson countered it into a roll-up. Danielson ultimately took home the win after locking on the LeBell Lock and forcing Garcia to tap out.

After the match, Danielson offered his hand to Garcia as a sign of respect. Garcia looked to shake it, but Chris Jericho, who was on commentary for the match, ran into the ring and decked Danielson from behind. Jericho continued to beat down Danielson before Garcia pulled Jericho off. A shocked look fell over Jericho's face as he asked Garcia what he thought he was doing while pointing a finger in his face. Garcia knocked Jericho's hand away as the crowd started to chant "You're a wrestler." Garcia then walked away.

Later in the show, Jericho stood backstage with Tony Schiavone and his stablemates "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. Jericho said that he wanted to talk to Garcia next week in the ring to see where his allegiance truly lies.