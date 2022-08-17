Dissension In The Jericho Appreciation Society Emerges On AEW Dynamite
Could cracks be forming in the Jericho Appreciation Society?
J.A.S. member Daniel Garcia faced off against Bryan Danielson during Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match. Garcia scored the first fall after locking on the Dragon Sleeper, causing Danielson to pass out. Danielson managed to win the second fall after Garcia looked for the Dragon Sleeper again, but Danielson countered it into a roll-up. Danielson ultimately took home the win after locking on the LeBell Lock and forcing Garcia to tap out.
After the match, Danielson offered his hand to Garcia as a sign of respect. Garcia looked to shake it, but Chris Jericho, who was on commentary for the match, ran into the ring and decked Danielson from behind. Jericho continued to beat down Danielson before Garcia pulled Jericho off. A shocked look fell over Jericho's face as he asked Garcia what he thought he was doing while pointing a finger in his face. Garcia knocked Jericho's hand away as the crowd started to chant "You're a wrestler." Garcia then walked away.
Later in the show, Jericho stood backstage with Tony Schiavone and his stablemates "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. Jericho said that he wanted to talk to Garcia next week in the ring to see where his allegiance truly lies.
Origins of the Jericho Appreciation Society
Jericho formed the Jericho Appreciation Society after turning on former Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz during the March 9 edition of "Dynamite". Garcia, Menard, and Parker (who had been teaming with one another for quite some time) joined Jericho in the attack. Former Inner Circle member Jake Hager would join in the attack as well.
Another former Inner Circle member, Sammy Guevara, joined the J.A.S. during the Road Rager episode of "Dynamite" back in June. Guevara's wife Tay Melo followed in his footsteps and her best friend Anna Jay also joined at Fyter Fest: Night Three. The group has been entangled in a months-long feud with Danielson and his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, as well as Santana, Ortiz, and their long-time friend Eddie Kingston. The rivalry reached a boiling point when the two sides met in a Blood & Guts match on "Dynamite" back in June.