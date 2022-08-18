Backstage Update On WWE Employees' Ability To Buy And Sell Company Stock

Shortly after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, WWE Senior Vice President and General Counsel James Langham notified WWE employees that they could no longer trade company stock "in light of recent developments." According to PWInsider, that embargo on employees buying and selling company stock is no more. Following the release of WWE's Q2 financial earnings report yesterday, WWE staff was reportedly told they can once again trade company stock however they choose.

WWE's decision to restrict employee trading was in line with their insider trading policy, which explicitly prohibits anyone "aware of material non-public information," from trading and also that "event-specific blackouts" of stock trading are not to be announced to anyone except those in need of notification. As mentioned, these developments all arose after Vince McMahon resigned from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of WWE has been established with co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan overseeing the company and Paul "Triple H" Levesque heading the creative department. The trio has already started reshaping the company how they see fit, made evident by the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.

Earlier this week, it was revealed in a new Wall Street Journal report that improper payments Vince made totaling $5 million dollars were to the Donald J. Trump Foundation. In total, transactions from 2007 totaled $4 million dollars, and in 2009, an additional 1 million.