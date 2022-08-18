Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release

Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today.

"Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next."

Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash Morgan Webster and Dani Luna. Fellow "NXT UK" stars Dave Mastiff, Jack Starz, Wild Boar, Rohan Raja, Kenny Williams, Sha Samuels, Nina Samuels, Primate, and Ashton Smith were also let go.

WWE announced Thursday that "NXT UK" will be going on a hiatus starting in September before relaunching as "NXT Europe" in 2023. Before the brand goes dark, it will be involved in the upcoming premium live event Worlds Collide. It will feature members of both the "NXT 2.0" and "NXT UK" roster and will be held on September 4 in a location that has yet to be revealed.

Dunne and Andrews faced one another in the squared circle a number of times over the last several years and are best friends in real life. The two men both began their WWE tenures in 2017 when they were part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. They faced each other in the semi-finals. Dunne came out on top before he eventually lost to Tyler Bate in the final. Andrews captured the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship at Takeover: Cardiff with Flash Morgan Webster in 2019 before losing the titles to Gallus later that same year.

Meanwhile, Dunne can currently be seen performing as "Butch" on "SmackDown". He's part of the Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland.