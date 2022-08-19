AEW Star Thanks NXT UK For The Memories

Yesterday it was announced that "WWE NXT UK" would be getting rebranded into "WWE NXT Europe" at some point in 2023, and that led to a lot of reactions taking place, from those involved in the business, and the wrestling fans.

This included a member of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club, as William Regal took to Twitter in order to give his thoughts on the news, stating, "Thank you for the incredible memories @NXTUK. It was a pleasure to be a part of every show and training session I worked with you all.x"

Regal was involved behind the scenes with both "WWE NXT" and "WWE NXT UK" during his time with the company, he worked as the "WWE NXT" General Manger on screen, while he also appeared on television for the UK brand as well, particularly early on during the United Kingdom Championship tournament. The AEW star did recently defend the company for how "WWE NXT UK" talent were paid in the wake of former NXT UK referee Artemis believing it wasn't high enough.

Since the news broke regarding WWE's upcoming changes, the company has released several members of the "WWE NXT UK" roster, with former champions such as; Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Trent Seven being cut, while a number of other talents such as Dave Mastiff, Ashton Smith, Nina Samuels, Sam Gradwell, and Eddie Dennis have also been let go.

The final show involving "WWE NXT UK" is set to take place on the same day as AEW's All Out PPV, Sunday, September 4, as WWE will be putting on a special live event, Worlds Collide, which is going to feature talent from both the "NXT" brands.