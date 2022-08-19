WWE: SmackDown Preview (8/19): Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Face-To-Face

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, WWE's first show at the historic arena since April 2019. The last time "SmackDown" headed to Montreal was for the Superstar Shake-Up but, this time around, the show will serve as one of the final episodes before the next premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle.

It's been confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the house, and that he will stand face-to-face with Drew McIntyre ahead of their championship clash next weekend. The last time "The Tribal Chief" attempted to talk to McIntyre in the ring, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their shocking returns to the company. The real-life couple immediately put Reigns on notice, as Kross attacked McIntyre while Scarlett placed an hourglass in front of the champion on the ring apron.

Meanwhile, in the tag team division, The Viking Raiders will hold a special ceremony paying their respects to The New Day, holding what they are calling a "Viking funeral." In recent weeks, both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have felt the wrath of Erik and Ivar, with Kingston most recently having to be stretchered out of the arena following the Raiders' attack.

Finally, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament is also set to continue tonight, as "NXT 2.0" stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will make their "SmackDown" debuts against Natalya and Sonya Deville. As it stands, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah have all advanced to the next round. The winners of tonight's tag team encounter will go on to face Rodriquez and Aliyah in the semi-final.