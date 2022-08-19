Backstage News On Which WWE NXT UK Stars Are Expected To Join WWE NXT

This week, it was revealed that "WWE NXT UK" will be transitioned into "WWE NXT Europe" in 2023, with the upcoming World's Collide event on September 4 being the brand's official end point. That show will be themed around the concept of "NXT" vs. "NXT UK," meaning wrestlers from each show will be appearing, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all the "NXT UK" stars involved in Worlds Collide are set to be transitioned to the American version of the brand afterward.

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker vs. "NXT UK Champion" Tyler Bate is the expected main event of Worlds Collide — while Bate hasn't been shown winning the title yet on television, as WWE pre-tapes "NXT UK," he appeared with the United Kingdom Championship this week at the end of Tuesday's "NXT" following Breakker's successful defense against JD McDonagh. Other likely matches based on the events of this past Tuesday include Gallus vs. Diamond Mine and Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport, though no official match announcements have been made.

Yesterday, WWE released many "NXT UK" stars, with former champions like Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster, and Mark Andrews all being let go, as well as other staples of the brand such as Xia Brookside, Eddie Dennis, Dave Mastiff, and Wild Boar. Not everyone has been cut, however — Charlie Dempsey (the son of William Regal) expected to be U.S. bound, while Jinny (who is in a relationship with "WWE SmackDown" star Gunther) is also supposedly heading in that direction. As of this writing, the status of talent like Noam Dar, Ilja Dragunov, and Rampage Brown remains unclear.