Thunder Rosa Credits Recently Re-Signed WWE Star For Helping Overcome Her Fear Of Heights

Prior to her time in AEW, Thunder Rosa had traveled the world learning her craft, and in traveling, she was able to get over her fear of heights due to help from a former "NXT" Women's Champion.

"I'm not afraid of anybody or anything," AEW Women's World Champion Rosa said while on "1140 AM." "IYO SKY, or Io Shirai, who was one of my trainers, that's one of them. She was like, one of the main women that made me not be afraid of heights. Made me not be afraid of jumping off the top rope. She forces us to get out of our comfort zone." Prior to signing with WWE in 2018, IYO SKY, formerly known as Io Shirai, wrestled primarily in a Japanese women's promotion known as Stardom, and it's no shock that SKY has helped Rosa with her fear of heights considering SKY's finisher is a moonsault off the top rope.

SKY moved to America in 2018 and by June 2020, she had won the "NXT" Women's Championship, defeating Charlotte Flair for the title at Takeover: In Your House in a match that also involved Rhea Ripley. SKY held the title for 304 days before losing it to Raquel Rodriguez, then Raquel Gonzalez, at Takeover: Stand and Deliver. At SummerSlam, SKY made her WWE return after some believed she was going to exit the company. However, SKY re-signed with WWE and made her main roster debut alongside the returning Bayley and the debuting Dakota Kai, who had been released from WWE earlier in 2022. For her part, Rosa has held the AEW Women's World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker, DMD in March.

