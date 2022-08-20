Update On Flash Morgan Webster's Contract Status Prior To WWE Release

Following WWE's recent announcement that "NXT UK" would be rebranded as "NXT Europe" in 2023, a number of the performers from the show were released from their contracts. Though some reports indicate that these releases may be short-lived, top stars like Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, and Emilia McKenzie are currently free agents and are able to resume bookings on the independent scene. These developments are interesting for one superstar in particular, as the company had previously indicated they wanted him for the long haul.

According to Fightful Select, Flash Morgan Webster had recently re-signed a new deal with WWE prior to the culmination of his brand. The outlet reports that the former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion had previously been on a short-term extension, but a few months ago, he signed a new contract for "a more long term basis" because the company "wanted to retain him."

WWE's new Vice President of Talent Development Creative and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels likely had big plans for Webster whenever he was medically cleared to compete — Webster has been sidelined since November 2021 with a torn labrum. Prior to that, the Modfather was prominently featured alongside Andrews and Dani Luna in the Subculture faction. Depending on his recovery timeline and the recovery time of Luna, who has also been out of action due to injury, it's possible that we could see the group reunite on the UK indies, since all three members have been released. And when "NXT Europe" is ready to launch, there's a chance that they could make a return to WWE. However, until we get more clarity on the situation, Webster remains on the list of talent with a newly open schedule and a blank slate of possibilities alongside Sha Samuels, Amale, and others.