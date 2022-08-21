Chris Jericho Reveals Request Tony Khan Declined When He Turned Heel

Chris Jericho has entertained audiences all across the world over the last three decades and reinvented himself countless times. However, that doesn't necessarily mean his ideas are always green-lit by management.

"When I turned heel and the Jericho Appreciation Society was born, Rich Ward actually came up with a remix of 'Judas," Jericho revealed while appearing on Swerve City. "It's a little bit less sing-a-long-y, and it's different. Tony [Khan] didn't want to do it. He wanted to keep the original song."

Jericho is the lead singer of the metal band, Fozzy and Ward is the lead guitarist. Billy Grey also plays guitar, P. J. Farley is the bassist, and Grant Brooks plays the drums.

"We have something that was organically created by our audience in AEW where they started singing Judas. So, do you want to cut your nose off to spite your face and take away one of the trademarks of our shows just because you're a bad guy?"

Jericho began using his band's single Judas as his entrance music shortly after its release in late 2017 during his run with NJPW. He carried it over to AEW after signing with the company in January 2019 and still uses it to this day. The song has reached #5 on the Billboard Rock Charts and has gone on to earn a gold record for selling over 500,000 copies.

Jericho turned heel on the March 9 edition of "Dynamite" with the help of Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Former Inner Circle members Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara later joined the Jericho Appreciation Society, along with Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Swerve City with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.