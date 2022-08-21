Titus O'Neil Reveals What He Thinks Triple H Will Do Similarly To Vince McMahon

Titus O'Neil has an interesting history with WWE. Despite his committed efforts to raising awareness for WWE's charitable efforts, the former tag team champion is rarely used on TV. Back in 2016, the big man was even suspended by WWE after tugging on then CEO Vince McMahon's suit jacket at the end of a "Raw" segment. With that in mind, O'Neil recently spoke with TMZ about his thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement and the corporate shuffling that has followed.

"Vince McMahon is a huge reason why this industry is the way that it is... I have full confidence that Nick Khan, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon will continue to guide us into a whole other stratosphere when it comes to sports entertainment," O'Neil stated. After Vince McMahon retired, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped up as WWE's Co-CEOs, with Stephanie also becoming WWE's Chairwoman. Triple H was also given a promotion, as he is now Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of WWE Creative.

O'Neil went on to discuss the vision Triple H has for WWE, "I think he will play into the purists of wrestling fans, as well as those who love sports entertainment, combining the best with the best. You can see it with some of the new signees of Logan Paul and Gable Steveson." Paul, who had made sporadic appearances in the WWE, was signed to a WWE contract after a stellar performance at WrestleMania, the same event where Gable Steveson debuted.

"Vince McMahon took a lot of chances... Triple H I'm sure will do the same," said O'Neil when talking about the two men. "We are expanding NXT across the entire UK. That should show you just how much of a visionary Triple H is. You gotta remember, NXT was his baby."