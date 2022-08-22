Madcap Moss Teases His Girlfriend Joining Him In WWE

There is growing speculation over Tenille Dashwood returning to WWE for the first time since 2017.

The former Emma confirmed her departure from Impact Wrestling over the weekend, tweeting the definition of "free agent" on her social media. The tweet came shortly after the promotion removed Dashwood from Impact Wrestling's official roster page.

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss responded to the tweet with several rolling eyes emojis, hinting at Dashwood's potential comeback to WWE. Earlier this month, Dashwood got the wrestling world buzzing by posting a photo of herself and Moss, confirming that they are seeing each other.

Dashwood leaves Impact a one-time Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. Her final match for the promotion came against Masha Slamovich on the July 2 taping of "Impact!" on AXS TV. Following her WWE release in October 2017, Dashwood would go on to wrestle on the indies and briefly for ROH before officially signing with Impact Wrestling in early 2019.

Ahead of her potential WWE return, Dashwood will be seen at several indie events in the United Kingdom next month for WrestleFest.

Meanwhile, Moss was involved in a Fatal Five-Way Match to determine the #1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Title this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Sheamus went onto defeat Moss, Sami Zayn, Ricochet and Happy Corbin to earn a title shot against Gunther at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.