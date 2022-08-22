Anthony Bowens Is Trying To Get AEW To Approve 'The Forbidden Shirt'

2022 has been a big year for The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. In recent months, the duo has grown to become a popular babyface tag team in AEW after feuding with The Gunn Club. The rivalry led to a life-changing dumpster match on an episode of "AEW Dynamite," but The Acclaimed's unlikely alliance with Billy Gunn has arguably been the most notable aspect of the storyline thus far.

After betraying The Acclaimed earlier this year, Gunn reunited with the rising stars after they saved him from a beatdown at the hands of his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, during the August 17, 2022, edition of "Dynamite." The segment culminated with the veteran scissoring Caster and Bowens, much to the delight of the crowd, who rejoiced in screaming the trios' favorite catchphrase, "Scissor me Daddy A**." But will we ever see said catchphrase on a t-shirt?

According to Bowens, he's been trying to make it happen due to popular demand, but the slogan might be too risqué for the pro wrestling clothing landscape at the moment.

"We are trying our best to get "Scissor Me Daddy A**" shirts for you all BUT for now it remains the #ForbiddenShirt," he wrote on Twitter.

The accompanying photo depicted The Gunn Club with their heads being cut out with scissors, clearly indicating that the rivalry between both teams is far from over. Unfortunately for The Acclaimed and Gunn, the odds might be stacked against them, as their enemies have seemingly joined forces with Stokely Hathaway and the faction he's been putting together in recent weeks.