Arrest Video Released From Jake Atlas Incident Earlier This Year

On May 23, former WWE and All Elite Wrestling talent Jake Atlas was arrested in Orange County, FL, and charged with domestic battery. Atlas was said to have gotten physical with his longtime partner, having reportedly become irate when his partner was giving more attention to someone else, which ultimately sparked a verbal argument before things took a turn for the worse.

Almost exactly three months later, TMZ has now obtained Atlas' arrest video. The video, taken outside of Atlas' home, shows police questioning the 27-year-old, who responds by saying that he's "an international trained superstar," adding that he's "worked across the country, across the world, with my name. He is a nobody," referencing to his boyfriend. Atlas further tore down his partner in the video by calling him a "f***ing b**ch a**, f***ing p***y," declaring that he "is a terrible boyfriend, and he's terrible at sex." As the video continues, Atlas appears unwilling to cooperate and is ultimately arrested.

A month after the altercation, it was revealed that Atlas would not face any further punishment and that the charges against him would be dropped, with officials deeming the case "not suitable for prosecution." In a now-deleted tweet, Atlas apologized for "any wrongdoing and any hurt," revealing that he sought treatment at an outpatient program for substance abuse and mental health.

Atlas' last recorded match came in January, losing to Adam Cole in a one-on-one match on an episode of "AEW Rampage." Atlas' per-appearance deal with AEW lapsed following his arrest, after the deal was initially paused following an injury. Prior to linking up with Tony Khan's promotion, Atlas worked for WWE from 2019 to 2021, mainly appearing on "NXT" and the defunct "205 Live" brand.