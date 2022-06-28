Jake Atlas is one step closer to putting a very dark period behind him.

TMZ is reporting that the misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Jake Atlas has been dropped. Sources in the article state that the case was “not suitable for prosecution,” a court hearing scheduled for later today has been canceled, and the matter is considered closed. According to TMZ, neither prosecutors nor Atlas’s attorneys commented on the development.

Atlas was arrested in May after getting into a physical altercation with his boyfriend. A drunken fight over a sexual encounter allegedly led to Atlas scratching his boyfriend and ripping his tank top. Witnesses were able to separate the two, but things once again got heated when Atlas tried to return to the apartment that both men shared to retrieve his dog, leading to police being called. When the authorities arrived, Atlas reportedly refused to give his side of the story and continued to verbally harass his former partner. A no-contact order was put in place, keeping Atlas 500 ft away from the victim at all times.

Atlas wrestled in WWE from 2019-2021, wrestling for “NXT.” Following his release from the company, Atlas competed at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor event before announcing that he was taking time away from wrestling to deal with his mental health, something he’d been inspired to do after WWE Hall of Famer Edge visited the WWE locker room during the pandemic and advised the talent on taking care of their mental well-being, as well as their physical well-being. In January 2022, however, he signed with AEW on a “per-appearance” deal, which was paused after Atlas suffered a torn ACL in his AEW debut against Adam Cole. The deal has since expired. As far as we know, there are no current plans for Atlas to return to wrestling.

