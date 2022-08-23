Big E On How His Broken Neck Has Affected His Dating Life

Big E has been out of action since March with a broken neck, and the muscle of The New Day updated fans on how dating life has been for a man with the injury he sustained.

"It's a mess out here, this dating life," former WWE Champion Big E said appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "I spent 12 weeks in a neck brace ... Now you're just a charity case. You're a pity case. I can't go on dates with a neck brace ... I haven't gone on a date or anything, but, it's only been a month that I'm out and about, but I'm seeing people."

Big E suffered his broken neck on the March 11 edition of "WWE Smackdown." He was teaming with New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston as the duo was taking on the Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Ridge Holland in what was a physical contest up until a spot where Holland went for an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E at ringside. The move did not go as planned. Big E landed on his head. He broke his C1 vertebra in two places and also broke his C6.

The Triple Crown Champion has since recovered to the point where he is able to move around freely and does not need a neck brace any longer. However, Big E has not competed inside the squared circle since the injury. Big E was recently at the WWE tryouts during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee to help scout potential talent.

