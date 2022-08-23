WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (8/23): NXT UK Tag Team Title Match

It will be a night of firsts tonight on "NXT 2.0" tonight, with a brand-new talk show taking place and a first-time match stipulation occurring in WWE.

It's also been confirmed that the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship will be defended tonight, as Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defend the titles against the longest-reigning "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions in history, The Gallus Boys (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang). After making their presence felt during last week's Heatwave special, Gallus have now turned their attentions to the champions in a bid to recapture the gold they held for 497 days between 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, lights will be put out when Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo square off in a rematch from NXT's Great American Bash show. "The Buff Barbie Doll" has gotten inside Choo's head over the last few weeks after defeating her at GAB, but the onesie-wearing superstar managed to turn the tables by attacking the young upstart in her dressing room in the dark two weeks ago. Interestingly, the pair will be competing in WWE's first Lights Out match, a gimmick match that has been used by AEW in the past for some of their most personal rivalries. Indie promotions like Ring of Honor and EVOLVE have also utilized the concept. While "NXT's" version of the match will likely not involve AEW's typical levels of blood loss, there will be no rules and the lights will be dimmed in the arena.

Finally, Grayson Waller will join legendary names such as Chris Jericho, Edge, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper by hosting his own talk show. "The Grayson Waller Effect" debuts tonight, with Apollo Crews as Waller's first guest. Waller will be supposedly be looking to get answers from Crews regarding his intentions on the "NXT 2.0" brand.