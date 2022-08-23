Stardom Teases 'Super Big Foreign Wrestlers' For Upcoming Show

All sorts of things are happening right now in World Wonder Ring Stardom. The promotion is set to have talent appearing on New Japan shows in the United States for the first time starting in October, followed by a joint show with New Japan, called Historic x-Over, in November, where the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion will be crowned. And the latest announcement seems to suggest a big player could be involved in the tournament to crown the first champion.

Early this morning, Stardom made the following announcement on Twitter.

"Urgent notice," Stardom tweeted. "Super big foreign wrestlers from overseas decided to participate in the [IWGP Women's Championship tournament]!! Scheduled to be announced at Korakuen Hall on 8/27!"

Shortly after the announcement, Japanese Twitter user Shigeo provided his own translation that confirmed the news, while also providing an additional comment from Stardom promoter Rossy Ogawa. Shigeo's translation referred to the teased foreign wrestler as "an unbelievably famous non-Japanese Joshi wrestler."

Stardom provided no other hints at who the mystery talent could be. One name that will likely receive a ton of speculation is AEW star Toni Storm. Storm previously worked for Stardom from 2016 to 2018, winning the World of Stardom and SWA Undisputed Women's Championships, as well as the 2017 Cinderella and 5Star Grand Prix tournaments. While no known working relationship exists between AEW and Stardom, a July report suggested the two sides were discussing a plan to work together, and Storm was named as a talent Stardom would be interested in using. Storm is currently scheduled to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out on September 4, taking on the current champion — and Storm's tag team partner — Thunder Rosa.