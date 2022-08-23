Billy Corgan On How He Thinks Triple H Taking Over Will Change The AEW And WWE Dynamic

With Vince McMahon resigning from his duties, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as head of creative for WWE, a position he was familiar with in "NXT" during its "black and gold" days. As the main creative force behind "NXT," Levesque received critical acclaim for putting on compelling matches and storylines, and one fellow promoter is intrigued by the new developments.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he does," NWA owner Billy Corgan said during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I think we'll know in about 18-24 months what the real vision of Triple H is and the difference in the product ... I'm speculating, I do know how AEW has gone out of their way to sort of pick fights with the WWE world and overall the WWE world has not responded. I don't necessarily think that's going to continue under Triple H."

Since the company began, AEW has taken multiple shots at WWE, including making fun of WWE taking away their wrestlers ability to work with third parties during COVID-19, the inflating of arena numbers, and Cody Rhodes smashing a throne in the first-ever AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in 2019.

Levesque officially took over as head of creative following McMahon's retirement on July 22nd, the same day that Levesque's wife and McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and WWE President Nick Khan, were announced as co-CEOs of the company moving forward. Levesque has also taken on the job of EVP of Talent Relations following the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract due to his involvement in the allegations that also led McMahon to retiring.

