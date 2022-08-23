Trish Stratus Believes Former Rival Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

While the next WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony isn't until 2023, speculation over which legends deserve an induction is always rife in the wrestling community, and even those who have already earned their place have feelings about it.

Typically, WWE inducts one female wrestler each year, with Queen Sharmell taking that spot at the 2022 inductions, but there are plenty of incredible stars from the past who are yet to receive their flowers. When Trish Stratus was asked who should be next, she pointed out that "Jazz just got her last match," but then turned her attention to a different star from the Attitude Era.

"Victoria, let's just get her in the Hall Of Fame," she told "Ring The Belle." "Can we work on that please, people? She needs to be in there. #VictoriaHallOfFame, let's do that."

Victoria had her own last match back in 2019 when she competed against Melina Perez for MORE Wrestling, but she briefly stepped out of retirement in 2021 to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match that year. While the former WWE superstar hasn't wrestled since, she has recently admitted to being open for one more run with the right storyline and enough time to get prepared.

Victoria worked in WWE from 2001 to 2009, debuting as part of a feud with Stratus herself. She'd go on to hold the WWE Women's Championship twice while being part of historic moments such as the first-ever women's steel cage match in WWE against Lita. After leaving the company, she competed as Tara in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact) where she enjoyed reigns with both the TNA Knockouts Championship and the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

