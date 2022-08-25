Trish Stratus On How Molly Holly Felt About 'Junk In The Trunk' Line

Trish Stratus has had a legendary career with WWE, battling through essentially every woman on the roster during her full-time run in the company from 2000 until 2006. One of those women – Molly Holly – was humiliated during their feud because of situations outside the match where she would be pantsed by Stratus, revealing large women's underwear.

"We had such great moments, you know? She was so good about the whole 'junk in the trunk' thing. She was literally – she was game. She'd come into the live event like, 'I've got these granny panties for tonight.' I'm like, I love it, and so we were just trying to make that moment knowing how great it was, and we could just like, 'Let's just go with it.' If we're going to go there, let's just go with it, you know?" Stratus told "Ring the Belle."

Looking back on her career, Stratus says she recognizes how much Holly helped her become more confident in the ring.

"We worked together, and she's like, 'You can do this.' She would encourage. She would take the time. We would meet on our off days and go to a ring somewhere. Yeah, she gave me that time on her own time, and she'd say like, 'Let's try this – no one would expect this from you.' And she would do that for me, and that allowed me to go, 'Okay, yeah.'"

This past Monday, Stratus made her return to "Raw" and hinted that she might come out of retirement to face Bayley. She also appeared at recent non-televised WWE live events in Canada, showing that she's been keeping up with the company.