Freddie Prinze Jr. Addresses CM Punk's Backstage Reputation At AEW

Freddie Prinze Jr. had some inside sources as to how CM Punk is perceived by some in the AEW locker room. Punk's memorable opening promo last week on "AEW Dynamite" was a heavy discussion on the latest "Wrestling With Freddie," as the former WWE writer said that there were two different ways to take Punk's jabs at Hangman Page.

"It's worked shoot and he's trying to turn heel or there's real stuff going on and it was receipt time. I happen to know it's more the latter," Prinze said. "Not everyone backstage loves CM Punk and it's not just because of Colt Cabana. It's because of the way he's behaved since he's got there behind the curtain."

Prinze says that he hears Punk doesn't treat some people with dignity behind the scenes. Prinze he cites how often he's seen that on the movie set with actors: "When you don't treat people as necessary parts of the pie, and I've seen this on a lot studios, people look at you a certain way.

Prinze brings up Hangman Page's words to Punk — that he was going to "defend the title for all the people back there" – in build to Double or Nothing. "That's what I've been told is kind of the stuff that's been going on so Hangman Page said a lot of real stuff in that."

Punk's reportedly unplanned receipt for Page's words from months back cause a lot of stir about what Punk's attitude is behind the curtain, but Punk did have a supporter in Dax Harwood following all the reports.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.