Dax Harwood Jokes About CM Punk Bullying Him

CM Punk started "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday with a bang, calling out Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page in a fiery promo. The current AEW World Champion even allegedly went off script with his promo, challenging Page to come face to face with him in the ring, which was met with no response from the former AEW Champion.

In typical FTR fashion, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to talk about the world champion amidst all the conversation surrounding him. The two referenced a fan art from Twitter user @FRL2704 involving FTR and Punk, during the AEW World Champion's celebration post-match at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. The art depicts Harwood and Wheeler hoisting up Punk on their shoulders that night.

However, Harwood joked in his tweet that Punk "bullied me into doing this" that night in Vegas, with Wheeler stating that the illustrator "Completely went into business for himself with this great piece of art."

Before Punk had to take time off due to injury, the trio named their stable "CMFTR," and given there are new trios belts coming to AEW, we could see the trio work together in the future chasing those championships. For now, Punk and FTR will be working separate from each other, with the AEW World Champion set to unify his belt against Jon Moxley on next week's episode of "Dynamite," while FTR team with Wardlow to take on the trio of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt at AEW All Out.