WWE NXT Sees Drop In Viewership Following Last Week's Heatwave

"WWE NXT" didn't quite maintain the remarkably high viewership numbers it did for last week's "Heatwave" special. Showbuzz Daily released viewership information for Tuesday night and the August 23 episode of "NXT" came in with an average of 678,000 viewers, down six percent from the previous week's number of 723,000, which was the highest for the show since last year's Halloween Havoc special.

The key demographic also encountered a drop. This week's episode received a 0.14 P18-49 rating, down 22 percent from last week's 0.18.

For cable originals "NXT" came in at tenth overall for Tuesday night.

Looking back a year ago, both viewership and the key demographic are down. The August 24, 2021 episode of "NXT," a pre-taped episode with spoilers out, had 685,000 viewers on average, one percent more than this past Tuesday. Last year's episode had a 0.16 P18-49 rating, which was twelve percent more.

Last night's episode kicked off with "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker agreeing to a title unification Match at the Worlds Collide event in a sportsmanlike fashion. Later on, Bate competed against the much larger Von Wagner in singles action, but he showed his championship mettle by defeating Wagner.

The "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles were on the line as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen retained their titles after Pretty Deadly interfered in their match against Gallus, giving the latter the disqualification victory.

The main event presented a different kind of "lights out" match as Wendy Choo took on Tiffany Stratton in a type of fight that embraced Choo's affinity for slumber. Choo ended up getting the victory when she hit her finisher.

The biggest news coming out of the show may have been the surprise return of Dexter Lumis as InDex reunited in a romantic fashion.