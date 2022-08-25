Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE

This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.

"I don't know if that's kind of like a power play that he's pulling, like, I don't know. I don't really keep up with what's going on over there because it has nothing to do with me anymore. So, every time I hear something or see something [about] all these people are coming back, you're going, 'Okay, it's a power play and he's trying to [make] a way to cement his little this is what I'm here for and this is what I'm doing.' But you almost feel like, 'Okay, you have to do that. If I'm bringing you back and you're put in, you're going to have to do some kind of changes."

Gunn instead has attention on AEW and the ongoing story between himself, The Acclaimed's Max Caster & Anthony Bowens, and his sons, Colten and Austin Gunn. "It's more you just have to keep focused on your product because that's the only thing that you can, you know, change or help change, or be a part of to kind of just keep things on track." This past week on "Dynamite," Gunn and his son, Colten, competed in a match that saw the younger Gunn apply dirty tactics to pull off the victory.

