Multiple AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming NJPW Shows

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is running several shows in the United States and England over the next couple of months, and they will involve several AEW stars.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, his ally Eddie Kingston, and Kingston's long-time friend, Homicide will be taking on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in trios action at the NJPW Strong Autumn Auction event on September 11. Rocky Romero will also be squaring off against Shingo Takagi in single's competition on the same show — Romero has made sporadic appearances for AEW over the last year due to the working relationship between the two companies.

Meanwhile, Blake Christian and Mascara Dorada will also be taking on Alex Zayne and Mistico. Christian has made a number of appearances on "AEW Dark" over the past couple of years, and at the ROH event Supercard of Honor in a losing effort to Colt Cabana on the pre-show. Zayne also appeared on the Supercard of Honor main show, but was defeated by Swerve Strickland in the opening contest. Both men teamed up with Tony Deppen at ROH's Death Before Dishonor to take on Tully Blanchard Enterprises but ultimately fell short. And Tomohrio Ishii, who was slated to make his first AEW appearance as part of the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event back in late June in the Fatal Four Way All Atlantic Championship match before suffering an injury, will take on Tom Lawlor.

More AEW stars will be wrestling in an NJPW show the following month, as current IWGP, ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR are set to appear at the two-day Royal Quest II event on October 1 and 2 in London, as announced by the company on Twitter. Their opponents have not yet been named.