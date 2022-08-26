Big Update On Bobby Fulton's Hospitalization

Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has reportedly been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home following his bout with double pneumonia.

According to PWInsider, Fulton's doctors were able to resolve issues that stemmed from his diagnosis with sepsis, and therefore discharged him from the hospital. As noted earlier, Fulton's son, Dillon Hines, announced last Saturday that his father was rushed to a hospital in North Carolina.

Fulton himself earlier revealed via Twitter that doctors were able to diagnose his sepsis "in time" but he was still on oxygen and dealing with pneumonia. He was earlier hopeful of being discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

The 61-year-old Fulton worked for promotions such as Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Stampede Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling during the course of his illustrious career.

Fulton was best known for his time as one half of The Fantastics along with the late Tommy Rogers. Fulton & Rogers are widely regarded as one of the best tag teams of the 1980s, mainly for their memorable feuds against The Midnight Express and The Sheepherders.

Fulton made his only televised WWE appearance on the June 16, 1997 episode of "WWE Raw" in a loss to Rogers, his long-time tag partner. Many years later, Fulton revealed that The Fantastics were hired after Jim Cornette convinced Vince McMahon to establish a light heavyweight division in WWE. Later that year, a tournament was held to crown the inaugural WWE Light Heavyweight Champion, which was won by Taka Michinoku.

Last November, Fulton underwent successful throat surgery nearly two years after he was first diagnosed with throat cancer. Fulton is currently cancer-free and remains active on the indie circuit in his home state of Ohio.