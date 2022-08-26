Backstage News On Upcoming NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster

This past week on "WWE NXT," Santos Escobar surprised fellow Legado Del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez in the parking lot, showing up behind the wheel of an SUV and telling the group he wasn't leaving "NXT" without them. The other three Legado members joined Escobar in the car, hinting at an upcoming main roster appearance.

The group's future had seemed murky after Escobar lost his match with Tony D'Angelo at the special "NXT" Heatwave episode, forcing him to leave the promotion. Legado Del Fantasma had been forced to join the D'Angelo Family after losing a match to them at "NXT" In Your House back in June — while the Heatwave match stipulated that the Legados would be free of the Family if Escobar won, it's now been confirmed that they're free anyway, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that the group is indeed heading to the main roster.

According to the report, the stable may not be the only talent getting called up, either. The Observer confirmed a PWInsider report suggesting Sikoa was bound for the main roster as well, which makes sense given his familial ties to one of WWE's hottest acts, The Bloodline. However, The Observer also mentioned former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell as a potential call-up, and it's notable that Hartwell seemed to reunite, at least temporarily, with her "husband," the recently-returned Dexter Lumis, on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Lumis has been mysteriously appearing on "WWE Raw" the past several weeks, and both Lumis and Hartwell have storyline ties to Theory and another returning "NXT" star, Johnny Gargano. No time table has yet been provided for the main roster debuts of either Sikoa or Hartwell.