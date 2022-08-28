Konosuke Takeshita Reveals Favorite Match Of His Career

DDT Pro Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita made a name for himself during his time in North America this year, becoming a standout in AEW and across the United States independent scene. While the "Japanese Phenom" made his return to Japan in August, he has recently confirmed his intentions to return stateside and wrestle long-term in America, meaning that fans in the U.S. have not seen the last of him.

Despite being perceived as a young up-and-comer to many western fans, Takeshita has had 10 years' worth of experience competing against some of the best wrestlers in the world as DDT's golden boy. When asked in an interview with Wrestling Republic's Eric Novak on "The All Real Wrestling Podcast" about what matches Takeshita believes was his best and most notable match during his earlier days in DDT, Takeshita replied with names that many AEW fans are already very familiar with.

"My turning point was me and Tetsuya Endo vs. Kenny [Omega] and Ibushi, the Golden Lovers," Takeshita firmly said. That match, which took place in September 2014, was a battle over the KO-D Tag Team Championships inside the legendary Korakuen Hall.