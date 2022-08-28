Konosuke Takeshita Names His Dream Opponents In AEW

The "Japanese Phenom" Konosuke Takeshita intends on returning stateside by the end of the year, and he has a few names to check off his bucket list. The 10-year veteran, who has remained an exclusive member of the DDT Pro Wrestling roster for his entire career, has had his first long-term stint away from the company this year, competing in AEW and various U.S. indie promotions. While he did recently return to Japan to compete for his home company in August, his excursion opened his eyes to a world of wrestlers he is yet to compete against but would like to in the future.

Talking with Wrestling Republic's Eric Novak on the "All Real Wrestling Podcast" about some of his dream opponents in AEW, Takeshita said, "In the U.S., I don't have a tag partner, singles match only, but I like the tag match style, so I want to fight in more tag matches in the US."

Takeshita went on to specify a few tag teams, naming the Young Bucks and FTR as the tag teams he wants to wrestle against if possible. Takeshita also named Daniel Garcia and Lee Moriarty as people he'd like to form teams with, citing their similar age and generation as the reason.