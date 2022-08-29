Tay Melo Comments On Not Wrestling As Much As She Used To In AEW

Tay Melo (FKA Tay Conti) has wrestled only two singles matches for AEW this year — against TBS Champion Jade Cargill at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, and against Ameera at an "AEW Dark: Elevation" taping on January 11. Her other six matches have all been either tag team or multi-person bouts involving the likes of Sammy Guevera and Anna Jay.

Despite wrestling so seldom, at least as a singles wrestler, Melo has maintained her presence on AEW programming, be it through helping Jericho Appreciation Society win a Shark Cage match, slamming Ruby Soho's hand with a car door, or invading American Top Team's headquarters during her feud with Paige Van Zant

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Melo credited AEW President Tony Khan for doing a masterful job of keeping her on TV despite not featuring her as a top contender for AEW's two women's championships.

"There's one thing that Tony does really well. It's like, trying to keep people on TV," Melo said. "We just have three hours on TV a week, and we have like an entire roster. It's crazy – it's not enough time, you know, but I feel Tony does a really good job trying to keep everybody there. It's a circle – sometimes it's going to be your time and sometimes it's going to be someone else's moment."