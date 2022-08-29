Backstage Update On When Samoa Joe Could Return To AEW TV

Since his victory over Jay Lethal at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor, AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe hasn't been seen on AEW TV. In fact, he wasn't seen largely before the event either, after Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh attacked Joe's injured arm on a June "AEW Dynamite" episode, having been off to film a part in Netflix's upcoming TV series "Twisted Metal", an adaptation of the video game series of the same name.

With "Twisted Metal" having wrapped up filming however, reports suggest that Joe could be on his way back to AEW soon. Answering a mailbag question on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed as much. "He's back," Meltzer said. "He was doing a Netflix show [that] we'd written about before. He was given off the pay-per-view, when he wrestled Jay Lethal, but he's been working on that [show] for a long time. It just finished wrapping up, so Joe should be back."

Meltzer also revealed some interesting information regarding Joe's deal with AEW/ROH. "I don't know how many years he has left on his contract," Meltzer said. "But he just signed, so most likely it's five [years]. It could be three. But most of these guys were signed for five [year deals]. It's funny, because I've seen people who are like 'Oh, look at what they're doing with Joe. He probably wants to get out." The dude's filming a TV show. What are they going to do with him? He's not on Wednesday's to begin with. But we'll be seeing more of Joe, any week now."

