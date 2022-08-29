Multiple Backstage Updates On Young Rock Season Three

As production for "Young Rock" Season 3 starts to pick up, more information is coming out about what viewers can expect this year as we see The Rock's pro wrestling journey continue on the small screen. Now, PWInsider is reporting that Chavo Guerrero Jr. will be back with the crew when filming begins next month in Memphis, TN. Guerrero will continue his role as the official Wrestling Coordinator for the series; he's also previously worked on the set of "GLOW."

The "Young Rock" crew still has several major cast roles to fill, a list that includes the roles of Hulk Hogan and Bret "Hitman" Hart. The PWI report states that the series is also looking to recast the roles of "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Mick Foley, "Classy" Freddie Blassie, The Undertaker, and "Captain" Lou Albano. The show dealt with similar recasting issues during its most recent season, as the role of Ric Flair had to be recast when Grayson Waller got a job with WWE.

The show is also looking to cast some non-wrestling roles, as well, though the names in question are arguably better-known. It was previously reported by PWI that "Young Rock" was looking to cast the roles of Cyndi Lauper, Mr. T, and Liberace, but you can add another name to that list as the series is now seeking a young actor to play the role of Jeff Cohen, better known as "Chunk" in "The Goonies," who is supposedly set to appear in a post-WrestleMania I party scene.