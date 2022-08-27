Yet Another Wrestling Legend Set To Be Cast For Young Rock Season 3

Since its premiere in February 2021, NBC's "Young Rock" has depicted the early days of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life and wrestling career in the form of a comedic biopic-style sitcom. Recently, reports of Hollywood actors from the 1980s joining the show have popped up, many of whom are synonymous with "WrestleMania 1." This, along with reports that the show's creators are on the lookout for an actor to play Hulk Hogan, leads many to believe that the inaugural "WrestleMania" will play a large role in the third season. However, there has since been even more news revealed about the growing cast of "Young Rock" heading into Season 3 that fans of wrestling from the 1990s will be interested to hear about.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the "Young Rock" producers are currently looking for someone to play Bret "The Hitman" Hart in the upcoming season of NBC's hit show. At the end of the second season, Johnson's retelling of his early career ended at "WrestleMania 13," where The Rock and his father, "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, fought off The Sultan and The Iron Sheik in an undercard matchup.

The show's creative team is reportedly seeking someone to play Hart "circa WrestleMania 13," meaning that the next installment will likely begin right where it left off as Season 2 came to an end. "WrestleMania 13" is also recognized as a monumental moment in Hart's career, with the infamous double-turn during his bout against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin taking place later on in the show.

Filming for the third season of "Young Rock" is set to begin in Memphis, Tennessee, with the season premiere slated to air Friday, November 4th, on NBC.