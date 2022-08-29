The Young Bucks Joke About Mandatory AEW Talent Meeting

The Young Bucks aren't afraid to make light of controversy, as the brothers playfully addressed the rumors surrounding the mandatory AEW talent meeting that took place last week before "Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. Tony Khan set up a meeting with the entire AEW locker room to reportedly tackle several aspects surrounding the company, including backstage issues and talent tampering by WWE. The Bucks took to Twitter to update their biography to reflect those reports.

"The meeting ended with everyone passing the mic around & sharing their favorite Young Bucks matches. Fun moment," the new bio states. The Bucks were reportedly one of several to talk at the meeting planned by Khan, according to the Wrestling Observer. Fellow EVP Kenny Omega also addressed the locker room and so did Chris Jericho. However, something that reportedly wasn't addressed was the dynamic between CM Punk and Colt Cabana, which has been a bone of contention in the locker room.

A report from PWInsider stated that AEW VP Pat Buck, Tony Schiavone, and Megha Parekh, AEW Legal Advisor, also spoke at the meeting. According to those reports, Omega's speech was the most polarizing while Jericho's was intended to rally the troops and Schiavone's was shown as a means to care for the well-being of the talent. The Young Bucks didn't wrestle while in Cleveland last week, but they did advance in the AEW Trios Tag Titles match the week before against Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee. They ultimately made an appearance at the end of last week's "Dynamite" when Kenny Omega confronted Will Ospreay after the latter's team defeated Death Triangle.