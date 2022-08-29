Shayna Baszler Teases Huge Title Match If She Beats Liv Morgan At WWE Clash At The Castle

At WWE's next premium live event – Clash at the Castle – taking place this weekend in Cardiff, Wales, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan will face yet another daunting challenge when she puts her title on the line against Shayna Baszler. This comes after her last title defense against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, where Morgan barely emerged victorious, tapping out to Rousey a second before "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" was pinned for a three-count by the referee. "We're going to know at the end of Clash at the Castle if she's worth it or not," Morgan's next challenger, Baszler, told New York Post. "And that's outside of the title. That's Liv being in the ring with me. That's a sports story that's always been told ... Can she do it?"

"The Queen of Spades" is a well-known ally of the aforementioned Rousey, but there has been some noticeable tension between the two during their recent interactions. Baszler is confident the recent exchange where Ronda told Baszler, "You used to be a killer," was nothing more than Rousey being swept up in the emotion of being suspended. If Rousey becomes positioned to challenge for the Title and Baszler is the "SmackDown" Women's Champion after Clash at the Castle, how would Shayna respond?

"If Ronda earns the No. 1 contendership, as her friend, I'm obligated to give her that opportunity," Baszler said. "That's my friend. If that would come along, I don't think it's something we'd be against happening." The odds are stacked against Morgan greater than ever, as she has been seen with an arm brace over the past few weeks on "SmackDown," selling the arm injury she suffered at SummerSlam. Reports have since explained that Morgan's injury is a work and part of the ongoing storyline involving the three women.