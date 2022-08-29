Wardlow Sees 'Money Match' With Top WWE Star

Wardlow wants The Beast Incarnate.

The AEW TNT Champion recently appeared on the "Zaslow Show" and was asked about potential dream matches.

"Kenny Omega is very, very high on that list," Wardlow began, "Now that's something that's obviously very realistic, and something I anticipate happening."

Wardlow's chances of getting his hands on Omega have increased now that The Cleaner is officially back in action after months on the shelf due to injury.

"Jon Moxley is also at the top of that list. I want those two more than anybody," Wardlow said of the current and former AEW Champions.

Moxley recently unified his Interim AEW Championship with the AEW Championship in a shockingly brief victory over CM Punk, likely putting the undisputed AEW Champion at the top of many AEW wrestlers' lists.

"Outside of that, as far as a dream match," Wardlow mused. "I always saw Wardlow vs. Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of wrestling. So that'd be my dream match, I guess."

Lesnar was last seen in WWE getting dismantled by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos in a wild Last Man Standing Match at WWE SummerSlam.

Wardlow has been the reigning and defending AEW TNT Champion since July 6, when he defeated former champion Scorpio Sky in a street fight. He recently crashed a Revenge Pro Wrestling show in Erie, Pennsylvania with his TNT Title in tow, making quick work of challenger Elijah Dean. Wardlow was the inaugural Revenge World Champion in 2019.

