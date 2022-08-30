Security Confisticates Offensive Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw

Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors of the years – a lot of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring.

One such fan sat in the front row of this week's "WWE Raw" at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, holding up a sign that read: "We want Naomi not Botcha Banks."

The fan held up the sign during a promo segment featuring Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss, who hyped up their match against Bayley, IO SKY & Dakota Kai at Saturday's Clash at the Castle. Once the sign became visible on television, a member of WWE's security crew could be seen jumping the barricade and quickly snatching it away from the fan. Since the person was dressed in all-black attire, some fans on social media presumed it was another Dexter Lumis sighting or an easter egg, as has been the case in recent weeks. However, different camera angles revealed the security person was just snatching the sign from the fan in the front row.

This is so funny to me, the negative Sasha Banks sign in the background, the producer running to snatch the sign and Bianca saying damage control at the same time. Like the coincidence 😭😭. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dpgN2Jp49t — Josh☕️ (@joshynostalgia) August 30, 2022

Later in the night, several fans were hoping to see Banks and Naomi confront new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah to set up a feud for the titles they relinquished on May 16. According to multiple reports, both Banks and Naomi are expected to return to WWE imminently. Rumors of their return picked up steam when Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.