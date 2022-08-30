Andrew Yang Poses With AEW Stars At Kulture City Ball

Politician Andrew Yang has found multiple ways to mingle with the pro wrestling crowd, and he literally did just that with AEW stars at a recent Kulture City event this past weekend in Birmingham, AL. The former Democratic presidential candidate shared photos of himself on Twitter with Diamond Dallas Page, Mark Henry and Britt Baker during the Kulture City Ball.

Yang, who officially began his bid for the presidency in 2017 but dropped out of the Democratic primary race in February 2020, has made a point of his wrestling fandom and advocated for independent contractor rights for wrestlers in WWE. He made several media appearances to promote that cause, even sitting down for an interview with Wrestling Inc. senior news editor Nick Hausman. Since his candidacy ended, Yang has remained radio silent on the issue, but has pivoted in a direction that also has pro wrestling ties. Earlier this year, Yang launched a new third political party named the "Forward Party." In July, on an episode of "Talk Is Jericho," former WWE announcer and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura teased the idea of making a presidential run in 2024 under the new party banner, proclaiming the Forward Party is so named because "we want to look forward into the future — we don't want the past, we don't want nothing to do with the [Democrats] and [Republicans]."

This isn't the first time Ventura has suggested he might run for president — he's been doing it for decades, most recently floating the idea of running in 2020 as the Green Party candidate. These days, of course, Ventura has real competition in the former-wrestling-star-potentially-running-for-president department.