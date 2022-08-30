WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (8/30): Worlds Collide Go-Home Show, Three Tag Team Matches Announced

Worlds will collide this Sunday when "NXT 2.0" and "NXT UK" do battle. The "Worlds Collide" event will be a highly charged occasion for the UK-based brand, who will officially close their doors following this weekend's tussle, with an expansion and relaunch set to occur next year as "NXT Europe." However, before the two brands mix it up in five days' time, a huge "NXT 2.0" vs. "NXT UK" encounter will go down on tonight's episode at the WWE Performance Center.

It's been confirmed that a mammoth six-man tag team bout will take place, as "NXT's" Diamond Mine ("NXT" Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp) and "NXT UK's" The Gallus Boys (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) will go head-to-head. After Gallus recently laid out the champions in an attempt to show that they mean business, Diamond Mine managed to exact some revenge before the two teams were separated by security, ultimately leaving the fans wanting to see them collide.

In addition, another explosive six-person tag team match has been set, as "NXT" UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will team up with their valet, Fallon Henley, to take on bitter rivals Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and Lash Legend. Furthermore, another tag team battle will occur between "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, following the four-way elimination match that involved both teams and ended with Chance and Carter being crowned "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions.

Lastly, it's been announced that Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will go one-on-one. The Australia-born wrestler crossed the line during the debut of his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect," which resulted in special guest Crews taking out his anger on Waller with a right hook.