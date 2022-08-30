Carmelo Hayes Feels Disrespected By Recent WWE NXT Decision

Reigning "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, who has successfully defended the title four times on "NXT 2.0" since winning the gold for a second time at In Your House in June, is seemingly unhappy with management right now.

"This Worlds Collide thing and me not being involved in it is really starting to irritate me," Hayes posted in a video on Twitter. "The fact that I've been reaching out to NXT multiple times, and they've been ignoring me, it just feels disrespectful at this point." Despite venting his frustrations on social media over the last few days, Hayes vowed that he will appear on "NXT 2.0" tonight and will say what he needs to say, suggesting that management may not like it.

Worlds Collide is set to take place this Sunday, with "NXT 2.0" and "NXT UK" colliding before the UK-based brand closes its doors to rebrand as "NXT Europe" in 2023. As of this publication, two matches have been announced for the event so far, both high-stakes title unification contests. Reigning "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will collide with reigning "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate to merge the two major "NXT" men's titles, and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, and number one contender Blair Davenport will do battle in a triple threat match to amalgamate the key "NXT" women's titles. While only two matches are currently penciled in for Worlds Collide, there's room — and still time — for a Hayes match to be added to the card, though "NXT UK" doesn't have a midcard championship.

The two-time "NXT" North American Champion last defended the title on television at "NXT 2.0" Heatwave on August 16, overcoming the challenge of Giovanni Vinci, and is Hayes' most recent televised match to date.