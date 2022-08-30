Backstage News On How WWE Feels About Upcoming Nikki Bella TV Specials

Nikki Bella and her partner Artem Chigvintsev recently revealed they are married and a four-episode special series on E! will be documenting all the festivities. According to PWInsider, WWE is very excited about the fact that there is new Nikki Bella material being produced, and the company would love for the engagement that has come with previous reality shows to continue.

WWE reportedly sees how reality shows like "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" have been given credit for opening up WWE to a new set of female fans. Even though Nikki Bella has stopped working as a full-time professional wrestler, she is still a popular personality among the female WWE fans, another reason the company sees this as a positive announcement.

The upcoming series is named "Nikki Says I Do" and is set to showcase the wedding, and likely the build-up, although no official details on exactly what people can expect have been released. It is very likely the series will also feature her twin sister, Brie Bella. Nikki and Artem first met when they were paired up on "Dancing With The Stars" and were officially engaged back in 2019, having since had their first child together in 2021.

This is not the first time that a Bella wedding has been showcased on television. Brie's big day with Bryan Danielson was captured for "Total Divas," while their moms wedding to John Laurinaitis was also highlighted during an episode of "Total Bellas." Nikki and Artem's wedding took place in Paris, France, and was believed to have seen a small group of family and friends attend.