Former WWE Official Believes Raw Match Was Unnecessary

"WWE Raw" kicked off with a tag team match this week, as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles were defeated by Finn Balor and Damian Priest rather than the traditional promo segment that normally starts the show. However, even though the encounter saw four of WWE's top stars in action, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted he "thought the match was unnecessary, believe it or not, to start the show."

"I am all for starting off Monday Night Raw in a different fashion, but give me a reason why," Korderas said during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter. "I like the fact that they started off with a match instead of a promo segment, just to change things up. Yes, usually there's a big extended promo segment, but this week it felt like the match happened just for the sake of having a match ... It felt like the match didn't need to happen. They could have started off with Judgment Day coming to the ring to do their promo segment, Edge showing up with Rey and Dom, they could have done all of that without the match."

The post-match angle saw Edge and the Mysterios brawling with Balor and Priest until Rhea Ripley took hold of a kendo stick to bring an end to proceedings as her stablemates pulled her out of the ring. That then led to the announcement of a new match for WWE's Clash at the Castle as Edge and Rey are set to team up in order to face Balor and Priest, while Dominik and Ripley will be on the outside. Edge and Rey were a title-winning tag team during the vaunted "SmackDown Six" era.

