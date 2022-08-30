Evil Uno Names AEW Star Who 'Could Be Our Champion In A Year And A Half'

AEW has signed many talents since the company's origins in 2019, with many of those wrestlers coming over from WWE, including Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Keith Lee, FTR, Ruby Soho, Malakai Black, and Athena. One of the most recent AEW signings is Parker Boudreaux, who never got to have a singles match in WWE longer than two and a half minutes.

"I didn't really know about Parker until AEW brought him in and he's incredible," AEW star Evil Uno said on "Headlock." "He's very, very early on in wrestling, but he seems to understand it more than most people ... Parker could be, literally, our champion in a year and a half."

Boudreaux, under the name Harland, made his in-ring debut in December 2021 for WWE and only wrestled six matches for the promotion before being released on April 30th, 2022. Prior to his release, Boudreaux worked on the "NXT" brand alongside Joe Gacy, who had much more experience in the professional wrestling world, as he's been in the business since 2006. While in "NXT," Boudreaux acted as a monster muscle for the ever-so-calm Gacy.

A few months after his release, Boudreaux made his debut on "AEW Dark," defeating Serpentico. The big man has since joined Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay in a faction known as the Trustbusters. In the faction's biggest trios match to date, the Trustbusters took their first loss to Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends in the first round of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "HEADLOCK – Der Pro Wrestling Podcast" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.