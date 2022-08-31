Isiah Kassidy Discusses What It Is Like Pitching AEW Creative Ideas To Tony Khan

Isiah Kassidy is having a blast with All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan.

"It's the best," Kassidy told "The Ten Count." "He's the best boss you could ever ask for, and I'm not just saying it. I really mean it. He's so generous. He's really caring."

"He cares about what you have to say and he actually cares about what you have to say." Kassidy went on to describe Khan as "accessible," with a two-way free flow of ideas between Khan and the wrestlers, despite the fact that he's such a busy man.

"Sometimes you catch him, sometimes you gotta schedule," Kassidy said, "but if you catch him and he's not busy you can say what you gotta say, and he'll have an open ear to you, and that's cool."

Khan recently restructured the company so that backstage officials like QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, and Pat Buck would now be wrestlers' first line of communication. While Kassidy's relationship with Khan has been good, there had been reported tensions arising in the AEW locker room, which apparently led to a backstage meeting where Khan and others did their best to rally the roster.

Kassidy, as well as his partner Marq Quen, were one of the initial signees of AEW, making their debut at Fyter Fest in July 2019. They went on to defeat AEW EVPs Matt & Nick Jackson in a major upset on the second ever episode of "AEW Dynamite."