Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion

Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.

Unfortunately for Corbin, he has been on a losing streak as of late that would likely keep him from getting to face a top competitor like Lesnar. Since WrestleMania 38 this past April where he lost to Drew McIntyre, Corbin has only managed to pick up two victories in the ring. He has lately been entangled in a feud with Pat McAfee that continues in the background of WWE shows as McAfee teases Corbin through commentary and his "telestrator" on "SmackDown."

As for Lesnar, "The Beast Incarnate" hasn't been on WWE television since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30. Though Lesnar put on a dominating performance, even lifting the ring with a tractor and sending Reigns toppling out of it, he wasn't able to overpower the efforts of the entire Bloodline — Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman. There's no word yet on when Lesnar will make his return to WWE, but it will be interesting to see who he becomes embroiled in a feud with upon his return.