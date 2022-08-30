WWE Raw Receives Ratings Boost Before Clash At The Castle

More fans tuned in Monday night for "WWE Raw" as the company gets ready for its Clash At The Castle event in Cardiff, Wales this weekend. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for "Raw" and the August 29 episode received 2,100,000 viewers on average, up five percent from the previous week.

The key demographic saw even more of an uptick as "Raw" was watched by 770,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, up seven percent from last week and resulting in a 0.58 P18-49 rating.

"Raw" finished first among cable originals in the 18-49 demographic and second overall in broadcast primetime. The only series to beat it out was "The Bachelorette" on ABC with a 0.78 P18-49 rating.

Monday night's "Raw" emanated from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show included a special appearance by WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle paid his respects to his hometown before the Steel City was disrupted by Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). This led to the Street Profits coming down and challenging Gable and Otis to a match in Angle's honor.

Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos also appeared on the show. This led to Kevin Owens appearing and having a match against Jey Uso, with seeds seemingly being planted for an Owens and Zayn alliance against the tag champs. The show's main event saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah become the new WWE Women Tag Team Champions, but the big takeaway was the dramatic confrontation that went down between Seth Rollins and the recently renamed Matt Riddle whose hostilities started before "Raw" started and didn't end until after the show went off-the-air.