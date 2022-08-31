Indie Wrestler Appears For Both WWE And AEW On The Same Night

Katie Arquette made history Monday by becoming only the second wrestler to wrestle on both AEW and WWE programming on the same night.

The indie wrestler was one of the enhancement talents used in the Six-Woman Tag Team Match on "WWE Raw" that pitted Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair against herself, Dani Mo & Kay Sparks.

Meanwhile, Arquette vs. Serena Deeb aired on Monday's episode of "Dark: Elevation" on AEW's YouTube channel. The match was taped on August 24 after AEW held a live episode of "AEW Dynamite" and a taping of "AEW Rampage" in the same area in Cleveland, Ohio.

Arquette joins Cameron Stewart, who accomplished a similar feat last year by appearing on "NXT 2.0" and "AEW Dark" on September 21, 2021. In that instance, Stewart was billed as Cary Millman in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match against NXT's Odyssey Jones, shortly after he wrestled Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson in a tag team bout on AEW's YouTube show.

Technically, Kesley Heather was the first wrestler to appear on both WWE and AEW programming on the same night — on July 12, 2021. However, she did not wrestle for WWE that night, and only appeared as one of "Lashley's Ladies" during a segment with MVP and then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. On the same night, "Dark: Elevation" aired a match between Heather and Leyla Hirsch, which was Heather's AEW in-ring debut.

Earlier this year, Nick Sanders (Leo Sparrow) appeared on both WWE and AEW programming in the same week. After being squashed by Omos on the January 10 "WWE Raw" episode, Sanders was spotted in The Acclaimed's music video airing on "AEW Rampage" later that week.